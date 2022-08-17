Lunchbox History event in Austin will explore bishop's advocacy for the Dakota, Ojibwe

AUSTIN — As part of its monthly Lunchbox History Series, the Mower County Historical Society will host a special presentation from The Venerable Canon Ben Scott at noon on Thursday, Aug. 25 in the Mower County Fairground's Pioneer Building.

Scott's presentation will focus on Bishop Henry Benjamin Whipple, who was the first Episcopal bishop of Minnesota. Whipple, who lived from 1822 to 1901, worked out of the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour in Faribault and is known for his advocacy for the Dakota and Ojibwe people in southern Minnesota.

Scott, a retired Episcopal priest from Rock Dell, Minnesota, wrote a book detailing the history of the cathedral.

The Mower County Historical Society says attendees should RSVP for the Lunchbox History event by emailing director@mowercountyhistory.org or calling the society at 507-437-6082. The society hosts its Lunchbox History Series every fourth Thursday of the month from April to September.