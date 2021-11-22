Lyle man injured in Mower County single-vehicle crash
The vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 218 near Austin Township when it left the roadway.
AUSTIN -- A Lyle man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries on Saturday after a single-vehicle crash on US Highway 218.
Douglas Aaron Boyer, 56, was driving a Ford F150 northbound on Highway 218 near 180th street at 7:24 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Boyer was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin.
The Mower County Sheriff's Office, Austin Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance responded to the scene.
