Lyle man injured in Mower County single-vehicle crash

AUSTIN -- A Lyle man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries on Saturday after a single-vehicle crash on US Highway 218.

Douglas Aaron Boyer, 56, was driving a Ford F150 northbound on Highway 218 near 180th street at 7:24 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Boyer was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin.

The Mower County Sheriff's Office, Austin Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance responded to the scene.