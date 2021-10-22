Lyra weaves quite a tale

Lyra the Lyre (or harp) is a small constellation of faint stars, with one major exception — the very bright star Vega.

As soon as it gets dark enough after sunset, look for the brightest star you can see in the high western Rochester sky. That's Vega, the third brightest star in our night sky. It’s more than 25 light-years away, or about 146 trillion miles distant. The light that we see from Vega tonight left that star when Bill Clinton was president.

There’s not much to Lyra, just the bright star Vega and a small parallelogram of much fainter stars below it. If you can make a harp out of that, more power to you.

According to Greek and Roman legend, Lyra is supposed to be a lyre or harp, given by the god Apollo to the famous poet and musician Orpheus.

That isn’t the only story about Lyra, depending on the culture. I love the Chinese version of Lyra and hope you will too.

Once upon a time, a boy named Tung Yung was born into a wealthy family. Tung Yung’s early years were carefree, growing up in a castle with a huge backyard. When he reached his teens, though, hard times hit his family, big time. There were severe droughts. Crops failed year after year, and soon the family fortune had dwindled considerably.

On top of that, a disease spread over the countryside and took the lives of all of his siblings. His father also took ill. Tung Yung was the only one left who was physically able to bring home money for what was left of his family – his mother and his ailing father. But there was no work, no jobs. Out of desperation, he hung a sign over his head at the marketplace and sold himself off as a slave. When he was bought, he sent the money to his parents and Tung Yung was off to a grueling life of slavery.

He was forced to work in the fields from sunrise to sunset, and when he returned home to his one-room hut, he was often too exhausted to fix himself dinner. Day after day, he went through this ordeal and soon his own health started to fail.

The Chinese sun-god saw all of this from his perch in heaven and took great pity on Tung Yung. He sent his daughter Chih Nu, the goddess of weaving, to Tung Yung’s side in his hut to nurse him back to good health. She gave him some heavenly TLC. Soon his health returned and eventually Tung Yung married Chih Nu. They even had a son together.

While he was away at work, she stayed in the hut and used her godly talents to weave fantastic tapestries with her magic loom. She would then sell them for a handsome price at the market. Soon she raised enough money to buy Tung Yung out of slavery. As her tapestry business grew, more and more money was coming into the family and soon, Tung Yung and Chih Nu had their own farm.

A few years later when they were living the good life, Chih Nu realized that her mission was done and returned to heaven. After a tearful farewell, she climbed back into heaven and as she did, all of the stars brightened and one new, very bright star appeared. The star we now call Vega was the new light created by Chih Nu. Next to Vega are four stars shaped like a parallelogram, which makes up Chih Nu’s magic loom.

Now there’s a well-woven tale. Isn’t that a great story!

Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and professional broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul, and author of the book “Stars, a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications. Send questions to mikewlynch@comcast.net .

The Rochester Astronomy Club welcomes new members and puts on public star parties. Their website is rochesterskies.org .