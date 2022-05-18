SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 18
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Macken files for Olmsted County District 5 seat

Rochester resident cites desire to be listener with commonsense approach to office.

2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
gguy44/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
May 18, 2022 12:43 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Mike Macken said he’s continuing to work on his campaign after being the first to file for the open District 5 Olmsted County commissioner seat.

“I don’t have a clear cut agenda until I snoop around a bit,” the Rochester resident said, adding that he was encouraged by Jim Bier to seek the seat.

Read more from Randy
Street outreach 1.jpg
Members Only
Local
Medical students plan to keep taking their lessons to the street
First-year of elective street medicine program wraps up with plans to continue building on student-led effort hosted by Zumbro Valley Medical Society.
May 18, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
brian mueller.jpg
Local
Mueller files for Olmsted County commissioner seat
Former Rochester Township Board member said he's interested taking on new issues.
May 17, 2022 08:25 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
First day of filing sees candidates across most Olmsted County and Rochester openings set for Nov. 8 ballot
Filing period continues through end of the month
May 17, 2022 06:20 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

Bier has announced he will not seek re-election.

“I think one issue that is a problem is mental illness,” Macken said when asked about issues he’ll want to address as county commissioner. “People have no place to go, and we need to provide support for them.”

A plumbing contractor, Macken said he’s comfortable working with others and listening, which he said will make him a commissioner who can be responsive to his constituents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think I can make some good decisions and listen to both sides,” he said, adding he wants to take a commonsense approach to government operations, and will use the upcoming campaign to research and define what he sees as needs for the county.

The District 5 commissioner seat is on the Nov. 8 ballot for a two-year term, due to redrawn district boundaries.

The filing period started Tuesday and continues until May 31.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSOLMSTED COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERSELECTION 2022
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Police car lights crime crash arrest
Local
$5k worth of copper wire stolen in Rochester between Monday and Tuesday
Copper wire can be sold as scrap and that may be a reason why it was stolen, Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said.
May 18, 2022 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
RPS School Board
Local
Three of four incumbent Rochester school board members file for re-election
As of Wednesday, May 18, none of those who filed have any challengers.
May 18, 2022 12:53 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Zachary Koetz
Local
Plainview man arrested Tuesday for burglarizing brother's Rochester home
Zachary Koetz, 24, of Plainview, is accused of stealing multiple firearms from his brother's Rochester residence. One of the firearms was allegedly sold to a man arrested earlier this week after making a TikTok video with the firearm in a Rochester Wal-Mart.
May 18, 2022 10:03 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Brady Robinson
Local
Rochester man arrested for racially motivated assault Monday
Brady Robinson, 35, of Rochester, yelled racial slurs and swung a hammer at a Hispanic business owner Monday, May 16, 2022. Charges have been referred to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.
May 18, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson