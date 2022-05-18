Macken files for Olmsted County District 5 seat

ROCHESTER — Mike Macken said he’s continuing to work on his campaign after being the first to file for the open District 5 Olmsted County commissioner seat.

“I don’t have a clear cut agenda until I snoop around a bit,” the Rochester resident said, adding that he was encouraged by Jim Bier to seek the seat.

Bier has announced he will not seek re-election.

“I think one issue that is a problem is mental illness,” Macken said when asked about issues he’ll want to address as county commissioner. “People have no place to go, and we need to provide support for them.”

A plumbing contractor, Macken said he’s comfortable working with others and listening, which he said will make him a commissioner who can be responsive to his constituents.

“I think I can make some good decisions and listen to both sides,” he said, adding he wants to take a commonsense approach to government operations, and will use the upcoming campaign to research and define what he sees as needs for the county.

The District 5 commissioner seat is on the Nov. 8 ballot for a two-year term, due to redrawn district boundaries.

The filing period started Tuesday and continues until May 31.