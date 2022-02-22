MacLaughlin announces Olmsted County attorney campaign

ROCHESTER – A former Olmsted County prosecutor has announced her candidacy for Olmsted County Attorney.

Karen MacLaughlin served as a county prosecutor from 1999 to 2016, with nearly 10 years under incumbent Mark Ostrem, who was first elected in 2006.

Since 2019, MacLaughlin has worked for a local legal aid non-profit organization, advocating for low-income clients and focusing on family law, which includes divorce, child custody and orders for protection.

“Our community continues to evolve and grow, and it's time for the local justice system to evolve,” she said in a statement announcing her plans to run for the office. “The county attorney, with the ability to set and influence policy and exercise charging discretion, is in the best position to help transform all aspects of the local justice system, including criminal and juvenile prosecution, child protection, mental health, child support, and the important work with other county departments.”

MacLaughlin said her current employment has her representing clients who face systemic barriers due to lack of financial resources, often with the added stress of leaving a violent relationship or suffering from substance abuse or deteriorating mental health.

With experience assisting victims and others with similar barriers as an Olmsted County prosecutor, she said “reforming the County Attorney's Office is the first step to increasing fairness and removing systemic barriers that have historically created injustice and related distrust and harm.”

In addition to her work as an attorney, MacLaughlin was elected to the Rochester School Board in 2020 and serves as the board treasurer. She said the position has broadened her opportunity to advocate for the Rochester community, while prioritizing critical issues, including the role of school resource officers and the disparities faced by many students and families based on race, income or disability.

If elected as county attorney, MacLaughlin said she will need to step down as school board member.

Ostrem said he plans to seek a fifth four-year term as county attorney but has not made an official announcement.

The official filing period for the county attorney race open May 18, with the general election set for Nov. 8.