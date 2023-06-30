Madeline Kingsbury parents granted temporary custody of Adam Fravel's children

WINONA — Adam Fravel and his children's grandparents reached an agreement this week involving a custody case of Fravel's two children.

Fravel, 29, is facing second-degree murder charges in the death of Madeline Kingsbury, a Winona woman whose body was found earlier this month following a months-long search after she went missing in March 2023. Fravel was arrested hours after the body was found.

Winona County took custody of the children after Kingsbury went missing in April 2023 and they were placed with her parents, David and Catherine Kingsbury.

While Fravel is in jail awaiting trial, the children will continue to reside with their maternal grandparents.

Winona County Health and Human Services was dismissed from the case, though there is still a pending child in need of protection or services civil case that is still open that the county is involved in.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district court judge in the CHIPS case denied a motion earlier this month to suspend reunification efforts of Fravel and his children and admonished the Winona County Attorney's office for attempting to subvert his constitutional right to a fair trial.

Fravel has denied having anything to do with Kingsbury's disappearance .