Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Madeline Kingsbury parents granted temporary custody of Adam Fravel's children

While Adam Fravel is in jail awaiting trial for the murder of Madeline Kingsbury, his children will continue to reside with their maternal grandparents.

Adam Taylor Fravel
Adam Taylor Fravel.
Contributed / Winona County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 9:15 AM

WINONA — Adam Fravel and his children's grandparents reached an agreement this week involving a custody case of Fravel's two children.

Fravel, 29, is facing second-degree murder charges in the death of Madeline Kingsbury, a Winona woman whose body was found earlier this month following a months-long search after she went missing in March 2023. Fravel was arrested hours after the body was found.

Winona County took custody of the children after Kingsbury went missing in April 2023 and they were placed with her parents, David and Catherine Kingsbury.

Find more news important to you

While Fravel is in jail awaiting trial, the children will continue to reside with their maternal grandparents.

Winona County Health and Human Services was dismissed from the case, though there is still a pending child in need of protection or services civil case that is still open that the county is involved in.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district court judge in the CHIPS case denied a motion earlier this month to suspend reunification efforts of Fravel and his children and admonished the Winona County Attorney's office for attempting to subvert his constitutional right to a fair trial.

Fravel has denied having anything to do with Kingsbury's disappearance .

Madeline Jane Kingsbury
Madeline Jane Kingsbury.
Contributed / Winona Police Department

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 25-July 1, 2023
June 30, 2023 09:17 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
4th Fest
Local
Looking for those skyrockets? Answer Man knows where to enjoy the show
June 30, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
11-21 Pine Island School Lunch 5677.jpg
Minnesota
Here's a look at some new laws going into effect July 1
June 30, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


061623-Lyle-Pacelli ClassA Baseball Championship
Members Only
Prep
Meet the 2023 Post Bulletin All-Area Baseball Team
June 30, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Zumbrota-Mazeppa Baseball - Preston Ohm
Prep
Pitcher Perfect: Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Ohm is All-Area Baseball Player of the Year
June 30, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
062923-Thursdays Downtown
Members Only
Photos: Thursdays Downtown on June 29, 2023
June 29, 2023 08:58 PM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
Stewartville, Pine Island boys baseball
Prep
A's, Redhawks, Patriots, Pine Island figure to stack up well in Firecracker Tournament
June 29, 2023 04:09 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff