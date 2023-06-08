Madeline Kingsbury family confirms body has been found

ROCHESTER - The family of Madeline Kingsbury released a statement Thursday, confirming her body was found north of Mabel on Wednesday:

“We’re relieved that Madeline has been found after months of intensive searching and grateful for the extraordinary efforts by law enforcement, other first responders and volunteers. We’re certain that the correct person has been arrested, will be appropriately charged, and convicted of his crimes. Things are moving in the right direction there and we look forward to getting justice for Madeline. For right now we will mourn as a family and properly and respectfully lay her to rest.”

Adam Tyler Fravel, the father of Madeline Kingsbury 's children, was arrested Wednesday.

A Fillmore County deputy found human remains on Wednesday afternoon, north of Mabel, according to a Facebook Post by the Winona Police Department late Wednesday night.

Winona Police Department will have a press conference at 1 p.m., Thursday.

