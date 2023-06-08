99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Madeline Kingsbury family confirms body has been found

Adam Tyler Fravel, the father of Madeline Kingsbury's children, was arrested Wednesday.

Madeline Jane Kingsbury.
By Staff reports
Today at 12:36 PM

ROCHESTER - The family of Madeline Kingsbury released a statement Thursday, confirming her body was found north of Mabel on Wednesday:

“We’re relieved that Madeline has been found after months of intensive searching and grateful for the extraordinary efforts by law enforcement, other first responders and volunteers. We’re certain that the correct person has been arrested, will be appropriately charged, and convicted of his crimes. Things are moving in the right direction there and we look forward to getting justice for Madeline. For right now we will mourn as a family and properly and respectfully lay her to rest.”

Adam Tyler Fravel, the father of Madeline Kingsbury 's children, was arrested Wednesday.

A Fillmore County deputy found human remains on Wednesday afternoon, north of Mabel, according to a Facebook Post by the Winona Police Department late Wednesday night.

Winona Police Department will have a press conference at 1 p.m., Thursday.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
