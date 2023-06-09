Madeline Kingsbury found dead in rural Fillmore County, but questions remain

WINONA, Minn. — While this week brought to a close a 2-month-long search for Madeline Kingsbury, how she ended up deceased and concealed along a rural Fillmore County road remain unanswered.

Kingsbury, a 27-year-old mother of two, first went missing on March 31, 2023. Since then, thousands of people have worked with law enforcement and her family to find her, including over 400 tips and a mountain of digital evidence.

That effort resulted in a Fillmore County Sheriff's investigator finding her remains on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 7, 2023, just north of Mabel, Minnesota. Hours after that discovery, the father of her children, Adam Fravel, was arrested in connection with her death.

How she died, when she died and how that connects to Fravel has, as of Friday, been left to the rumor mill.

What we know and don't know

“We, from the beginning, thought that Adam (Fravel) had something to do with this. And so we think that the right person is in custody, and we're confident that he will get the punishment that he deserves for what he did," Kingsbury's sister, Megan Kingsbury, said in a TikTok video.

The place where Kingsbury was found, a wooded area near a rural gravel road close to Minnesota Highway 43, had been searched before, Fillmore Sheriff John DeGeorge said during a Thursday, June 8, press conference at Winona City Hall.

Members of the Fravel family do not own that property. However, it is within minutes of one of their properties, and Fravel was arrested without incident at a Mabel residence, DeGeorge said.

Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge speaks during a press conference Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Winona City Hall where authorities identified the remains found near Mabel, Minnesota, as those of Madeline Kingsbury. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Digital evidence brought the investigator to the area this time, Williams said, but declined to elaborate further.

Fravel previously denied that he had anything to do with her disappearance.

He issued a statement on April 12 through Rochester attorney Zachary Bauer saying he'd been the subject of a “myriad of accusations” about Kingsbury’s disappearance.

“Law enforcement advised me on April 2 that they would not recommend that I attend the press conferences or that I assist in the searches due to safety concerns. However, my non-attendance and silence has been inferred by many as a sign of apathy, or worse,” Fravel’s statement said.

Adam Taylor Fravel Contributed / Winona County Sheriff's Office

Williams said Kingsbury dropped her children off at day care the day she went missing, and Fravel saw her around 10 a.m. before he left in her van. Fravel later returned and reported she wasn’t home.

She did not report to work and didn’t pick up the kids that day. Police found her wallet, phone and jacket still in her home.

The van was taken and processed for evidence, according to police.

“During these last 12 days I have cooperated with law enforcement at every turn, including sitting down for multiple interviews with Winona County law enforcement,” Fravel's statement said. “I did not have anything to do with Maddi’s disappearance. I want the mother of my 5-year-old and 2-year-old to be found and brought home safely.”

Before this week, police offered no indication that they were investigating him with the exception of some commentary by lawyers during a civil court hearing regarding where the couple's children should reside after Kingsbury went missing.

Madeline Jane Kingsbury Contributed / Winona Police Department

"This is not the outcome we had hoped for, but we are thankful to bring her home," Williams said.

Law enforcement would not elaborate on probable cause to arrest Fravel and declined to answer questions regarding any charging decisions. As of Friday morning, no charges have been filed against Fravel, who is in custody at the Winona County Adult Detention Center.

Dozens of search warrants granted to local law enforcement around the time Kingsbury went missing also remain sealed from the public.

Adding to the unknown is that law enforcement also still doesn't have a cause of death.

"They're still, like they said, waiting on information from the medical examiner, so we don't know the official cause of death, or what state her remains were in. We don't, we don't know a lot yet,” Megan Kingsbury said. “There's still a lot that we can't say. We still have to be extremely cautious. We've been saying we don't want to jeopardize the investigation, and that's still true."

Bauer did not respond to a request for comment from the Post Bulletin.

Custody battle

Following Kingsbury's disappearance, Winona County took custody of the children she shared with Fravel and placed the kids with Kingsbury's parents.

Initially, the county argued that there were reasonable grounds to believe the children were in danger due to their surroundings and current conditions.

When social workers and law enforcement went to pick up the children, who had been staying with Fravel at a family's residence, Fravel and his family became non-cooperative, according to court documents in the case, at one point with Fravel locking himself in a bathroom with one of his children.

Following a court hearing this week, the county and Fravel reached an agreement where Fravel admitted that the children are in need of protection or services due to the abandonment of their guardian, and the county agreed to dismiss and not pursue the petition claiming the children are exposed to criminal activity in their home, or the children are lacking in care due to a guardian or parent unwilling to provide care.

Kingsbury's parents, who filed a motion as a third party in the protection petition, objected to the deal between Fravel and the county.

Fravel has been allowed supervised parenting time with the children, which will continue under the current agreement. He had also filed a petition to award full legal and physical custody of his children.

Thomas Braun, the attorney representing Fravel in the custody case, did not respond to a request for comment about how Fravel's arrest may affect his custody hearing.

Reporter Abby Sharpe contributed to this report.