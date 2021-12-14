Mail call: Area residents complain about missed mail delivery

It’s the time of year for Christmas cards and holiday packages.

While that results in happy trips to the mailbox for most people, it means the short-staffed U.S. Postal workers have a heavier load than usual to shoulder and deliver.

Some people in the Rochester area are complaining that while their mail is arriving, even if it is well after dark, there are days when it doesn't show up at all.

Lincoln Harker, who lives in northwest Rochester, said he, along with some of his neighbors, did not receive any mail on Friday, Saturday or Monday.

“No one on my block has gotten mail since Thursday,” he said on Tuesday afternoon.

That means newspapers, bills, Christmas cards plus more time-sensitive items are all being delayed. This is not a new problem for the post office.

“I remember this time last year, during the Christmas period, it was extremely slow, but we always got it every day. We got it late, but we always got it,” said Harker.

Desai Abdul-Razzaaq, who handles media communications for the US Postal Service in Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin, responded to questions about Rochester delivery issues saying that customers need to remember it is a hectic time.

“All mail is delivered daily throughout the Rochester area. December 13-18 is the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week. During this busy holiday season, we appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees as conditions change on a day-to-day basis,” wrote Abdul-Razzaaq.

While Harker would like to see his mail in his box every day, he acknowledges that postal carriers have a tough job, particularly this time of year.

“I know they're understaffed, obviously. And I don't envy the guy that's delivering mail at 7:15 to my house and they are obviously not done yet,” he said.

If a customer does not receive their mail, the local post office will do their best to take care of the problem, wrote Abdul-Razzaaq.

“When mail service issues occur, we take steps to quickly resolve customer concerns. We gladly work to address any specific issue from the community when brought to our attention and we encourage customers to reach out to their local post office,” he wrote.