Ann Allen hopes handwritten cards can help cure one side effect of coronavirus quarantine -- isolation.
Allen, who works as an education administration coordinator at Mayo Clinic, was feeling lonely.
She can do her work from home, but missed her “really awesome co-workers” and friends.
“We’ve been trying to keep what connections we can,” she said. “But you realize how much of your day is spent just sharing a joke … and you don’t have that at home.”
If she felt isolated, she thought, how must people who are too unhealthy — or too afraid — to even go to the grocery store feel?
Allen’s mother, a dedicated letter-writer, loved to send and receive snail mail. Allen generally didn’t write letters — “because we have the internet.” Still, the COVID-19 pandemic had her considering her stock of notecards and assorted stamps in a new light.
By the “power of social media,” she decided to put out a call for names and addresses of anyone who might like to receive a friendly greeting in their mailbox, which she deemed “sunshine mail.”
She posted about it on Facebook, and when several friends responded with older relatives’ information, she made the post public so others could share it.
On Tuesday, her list was 70 names long and growing.
“Who doesn’t want mail, right?” Allen said. “As long as it’s not a bill.”
Stocking up on stamps
Parents stuck at home. Aunts and uncles in assisted living. Earlier in the week, Allen had sent a card to Austria (currently her farthest-away address).
Allen burned through her small stock of cards and leftover stamps quickly, and spent her last day out and about to buy reams of stamps and cards from the dollar store. A few friends who make cards have also offered her some of their materials. She’ll likely take them up on it, if the social distancing continues.
One friend, Lindy Hankel, sent her a list of first names of residents in Whitewater Health Services, a nursing home in St. Charles. But Allen added the caregivers to her list as well.
“This whole thing doesn’t just impact the residents, it impacts the staff, too,” she said.
Allen worked the front desk at Samaritan Bethany years back, and remembers how bleak everyone felt when influenza outbreaks limited visitors for a week to 10 days.
“It brings an energy to the place that they don’t normally get,” she said.
Spreading the sunshine
On Tuesday, Allen opened up a Gmail account — SunshineMail2020@gmail.com — where people can send the names and addresses of seniors for her list. She’s also begun to share some of the names on her list with trusted friends who’ll send additional letters (including photos of the Arizona desert) to a few folks she think could use even more of a pick-me-up.
If she reaches the end of the list, Allen starts over from the beginning and sends second cards to people, she said. She’s thinking about adding more relatives of people she knows, so she can personalize the missives more. As it is, she tends to just include a short, positive message along the lines of “I know this is a tough time for you, so I wanted to send a little sunshine.”
“Probably some of them are like, ‘Do I know her?’ ” she said.
For caregivers, she emphasizes the importance of their jobs — especially when their clients can’t see their families.
“I do want to continue to do it because we don’t know how long this will go on and we’ll be stuck inside,” Allen said. “We’re all sort of in this together — we all have up days and down days, and we need to lift each other up. If it takes a goofy card to make someone smile, then that’s what I’ll do.”