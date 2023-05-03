Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Man accused of cashing $20k worth of forged checks from Olmsted County business

Jacob John Kenfield, 40, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, allegedly stole a check from a local business and used it to forge and cash $19,519.92 in checks at a Rochester credit union.

Court
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 11:37 AM

ROCHESTER — A Sioux Falls, South Dakota, man is accused of a check forging scheme where he cashed almost $20,000 worth of fraudulent checks from an Olmsted County business.

Jacob John Kenfield, 40, is facing four counts of felony check forgery and is expected to appear in court June 1, 2023.

The Rochester Police Department found he allegedly forged and cashed $19,519.92 in checks from the business at a Rochester credit union.

Find more news important to you

According to the criminal complaint:

RPD began investigating a forgery complaint on Sept. 2, 2022, at a credit union in southwest Rochester.

ADVERTISEMENT

A man told an officer that another man, later identified as Kenfield, had tried to offer forged checks from the man's business account at the credit union.

The forged checks were a different color than the man's checks, he told police, and a check that was sent to a vendor in August 2022 may have been intercepted in the mail and used to make the forged checks. Police confirmed that one of the checks cashed had the same check number has the check that was never delivered to the vendor.

Video footage from the bank showed Kenfield depositing four forged checks at different branches of the credit union on Sept. 2, 2022.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Olmsted Medical Center
Health
Mask mandate relaxed at Olmsted Medical Center facilities
May 03, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Bell and clock tower
Local
Groundbreaking set for Rochester clock tower project
May 03, 2023 09:20 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Elia Atkins
Local
Picture perfect: Rochester student receives national photography award
May 03, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Daniel Johnson Jr.
Lifestyle
Rochester fashion designer promotes ‘leveled up’ look
May 03, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeanette Caban
Fresh harvested edible various mushrooms from market
Lifestyle
Mad for mushrooms
May 03, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel
IMG_7356.JPG
Local
Rochester Public Schools aims to amend Grading For Learning ahead of 2023-24 school year
May 03, 2023 06:37 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
072021-HAZY-SKIES-9924.jpg
Health
Minnesota air quality forecast in 2023 is becoming clearer
May 03, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed