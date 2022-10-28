Man accused of threatening father of runaway juvenile held on $250k bail

ROCHESTER — An 18-year-old Rochester man is facing several felony charges in Olmsted County District Court related to incident earlier this week involving a missing 15-year-old juvenile female.

Jacob George Bale is facing two felony charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, one felony charge related to causing a child to be a runaway, two gross misdemeanor charges related to illegal drugs found on him and a misdemeanor for fleeing police.

District Judge Jacob Allen ordered Bale be held on a $250,000 bail or bond following a court hearing Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

According to the criminal complaint:

Bale was spotted with a 15-year-old juvenile female Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, by the juvenile's father and his friend. The father had reported the juvenile missing several days earlier.

When the father and friend spotted the pair, the father attempted to grab his daughter but she pulled away and fled. The father chased after his daughter and eventually tackled her.

Bale allegedly fought with the father as the father was attempting to restrain his daughter. Bale allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened the father.

When a Rochester police officer arrived on scene and asked Bale to remove his hands from his pockets he fled.

RPD reported earlier that Bale was found in a wooded area with the help of a K9 unit and a drone.

When Bale was being booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, jail deputies found a pill that law enforcement believes is a counterfeit Oxycodone pill that is mixed with fentanyl. The pill was not field tested due to the fear of handling the pill.

