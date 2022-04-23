SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Saturday, April 23
News | Local

Man airlifted, woman injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 14 in Byron

The 79-year-old man was airlifted from the scene, while the 44-year-old woman was transported via ground ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
April 23, 2022 04:17 PM
BYRON — A male driver was airlifted and a woman suffered non-life threatening injuries Saturday, April 23, 2022, following a two-vehicle crash.

A 2016 GMC Acadia was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 14 when it collided with a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox that was also eastbound, according to the state patrol crash report.

The driver of the Chevrolet was flown from the scene with serious injuries, while the driver of the GMC was transported by ground ambulance with injuries that officials believe to be non-life threatening. The road conditions were wet when the crash occurred.

The GMC driver, 44-year-old Kari Jean Peters of North Mankato, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for treatment. Peters was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Chevrolet is a 79-year-old male of Owatonna. His name hasn’t yet been released by officials. It isn’t known if the driver of the Chevrolet was also wearing a seatbelt.

The Chevrolet’s airbag didn't deploy after the crash.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Byron Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded.

