Man arrested after stabbing 32-year-old man in southeast Rochester

ROCHESTER — Rochester Police arrested a man who allegedly stabbed another man Friday morning, May 26, 2023.

Larnell Williams, 37, was arrested Friday after fleeing from the scene. Williams turned himself into the police at the Kwik Trip in Eyota.

The stabbing incident happened at a trailer park on the 2300 block of Park Lane Southeast, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

Officers responded to the trailer park around 5:25 a.m. Friday morning to find a 32-year-old man with an abdomen stabbing injury. The man was in and out of consciousness and was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. It does not appear the man suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police suspect an altercation with a 37-year-old man led to the 32-year-old being stabbed. An adult woman who attempted to intervene also suffered a superficial cut.

Reporter Mark Wasson contributed to this report.