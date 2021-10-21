SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Man arrested following domestic situation in Rochester, fire in Pine Island

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call early Thursday morning, Oct. 21, 2021, in Pine Island.

Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
October 20, 2021 11:19 PM
Share

PINE ISLAND -- A man was taken into custody early Thursday after law enforcement said a domestic situation that began in Rochester ended in a fire, suspected to be arson, at a townhome in Pine Island.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about 4:05 a.m. Thursday at the townhomes on Seventh Avenue Southwest in Pine Island from a woman requesting that a man be removed from her home. Deputies learned that a domestic situation between the two started in Rochester and ended at the Pine Island residence, according to a news release from the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office.

Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen wrote in an email that the woman was "assaulted and forcefully taken from a home" in Northwest Rochester and brought to the residence in Pine Island.

The woman was able to leave the residence, but the man remained inside and refused to leave. An undisclosed amount of time later, deputies observed fire and smoke coming from the residence. The neighboring attached townhomes were evacuated because of the fire. A news release from the Pine Island Fire Department said the fire was suspicious in nature and that arson was suspected. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The man eventually left the home, was taken into custody and taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for evaluation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sheriff's Office said charges are pending in Rochester and Goodhue County, but did not provide any detail on what those charges may be.

The Zumbrota police and fire departments, as well as the Pine Island Fire Department, also responded to the call.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSGOODHUE COUNTYPINE ISLANDROCHESTERZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA
What to read next
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts