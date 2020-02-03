A 28-year-old man has been charged with felony domestic assault for allegedly kicking a 13-week pregnant Stewartville woman in the abdomen, an Olmsted County law enforcement official said.
Wade Smith IV, no permanent address, was arrested on felony and misdemeanor domestic assault charges Sunday after the alleged incident. Smith is facing a felony charge because he has been convicted of two similar crimes within the last decade, said Olmsted County Sheriff Capt. Scott Behrns.
The deputies were called at 6:41 a.m Saturday to a residence in the 82100 block of Bluebird Terrace Northwest in Stewartville. The victim said Smith, who is the father of the unborn child, showed up the woman's house at around 6 a.m. with a friend. Smith looked intoxicated.
Smith and the friend wanted a ride to Rochester. When the woman refused, Smith kicked her with the bottom of his foot in the stomach, Behrns said. The woman got a baseball bat and chased Smith out of the house.
Smith was spotted by deputies walking away from the residence and was arrested.
There were children in the house when the alleged assault took place, but they were sleeping at the time.
The woman did not seek medical treatment at the time, saying she would seek it on her own.