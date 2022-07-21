Man arrested for kicking a cop Wednesday at Salvation Army in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER — A 29-year-old Rochester man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a Salvation Army employee and a police officer Wednesday, July 20, 2022, according to Rochester Police Lt. Tom Faudskar.

The Rochester Police Department has recommend charges related to the incident but formal charges have not been filed in Olmsted County District Court. The man is currently in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

According to Faudskar:

Law enforcement was called to the Salvation Army in downtown Rochester Wednesday morning for man that had smashed a coffee mug on a staff member's head.

When officers arrived, they realized he had a warrant for his arrest. When they went to apprehend the man, he kicked one officer in the stomach, causing the officer to fall. Faudskar said the officer suffered no injuries from the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man was arrested without further incident.