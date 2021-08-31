SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Man arrested for kidnapping woman in Rochester hotel stairwell

The 40-year-old man was arrested without incident Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, on suspicion of first-degree robbery, kidnapping and second-degree criminals sexual conduct.

Deonte Jenkins 8.29.21
Deonte Jenkins
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
August 31, 2021 12:50 PM
A 40-year-old man was arrested Sunday, days after he allegedly forced a woman in a Rochester hotel stairwell into her room where he then held her captive, stole money from her and sexually assaulted her.

Deonte Jenkins was arrested without incident Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. He made his first appearance in Olmsted County District Court Tuesday morning on felony charges of first-degree aggravated robbery, second-degree criminal sexual conduct-armed with a dangerous weapon and first-degree burglary-possession of a dangerous weapon.

Judge Jacob Allen set conditional bail at $20,000 and unconditional bail at $100,000. Jenkins' next court date is scheduled for Sept. 14.

Rochester police received a call about 12:50 p.m. Sunday from a 34-year-old woman who reported that she was kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted on Friday afternoon. The woman did not report the incident immediately because she was afraid for her own safety and that of her family's after being threatened during the alleged assault, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The woman told police she had a room in a hotel in the 1100 block of Second Street Southwest and was in the stairwell walking to her room about 4:30 p.m. Friday when a man followed her. The man, later identified by police as Jenkins, told the woman he had a gun and that she needed to listen to what he had to say and followed her into her room where she was kept for hours, Moilanen said.

ADVERTISEMENT

At first, the male suspect seemed concerned about getting her money. He took $80 cash, the woman's driver's license and her credit cards, the criminal complaint reads.

Jenkins allegedly photographed the woman's credit card and license and then used her phone to send himself a text so he had her phone number. He reportedly tried to "wire himself money" from the woman's phone, but the transactions did not work and he began to threaten the woman.

"At gunpoint, the male suspect made (the woman) call the bank and tell them the transactions were valid," the complaint reads.

Jenkins allegedly tried to make the woman touch his genitals multiple times, but then "gave up on sexually assaulting the woman" and left the hotel room.

The woman said he left her room about 2 a.m. and told her that he had people in the area and that he would kill her and her family if she called police.

The woman waited for a time before checking out of her hotel room and leaving the area. She called police after speaking to her family.

Using details Jenkins reportedly shared with the woman and surveillance footage, officers were able to identify him. He was arrested without incident about 6:20 p.m. Sunday in the area of Third Street and South Broadway Avenue.

