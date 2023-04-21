99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Man arrested for recording woman in Rochester business restroom

The incident occurred Sunday morning, April 16.

Rochester Police Department Squad
A Rochester Police Department squad Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 9:34 AM

ROCHESTER — A man was arrested Thursday, April 20, 2023, after a woman accused him of recording her in a women’s restroom.

At 7:35 a.m. Sunday, April 16, officers were called to a business on the 500 block of Crossroads Drive Southwest where a woman reported a man in the women’s restroom. The woman believed the man was videotaping her.

She confronted the man, who quickly left the restroom and store. Store employees followed the man, but lost sight of him in the neighborhood behind the store.

Store security and Rochester Police officers identified the man using video surveillance. Officers located and arrested the man Thursday on the 1200 block of Fourth Avenue Southwest.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
