Man arrested for recording woman in Rochester business restroom

ROCHESTER — A man was arrested Thursday, April 20, 2023, after a woman accused him of recording her in a women’s restroom.

At 7:35 a.m. Sunday, April 16, officers were called to a business on the 500 block of Crossroads Drive Southwest where a woman reported a man in the women’s restroom. The woman believed the man was videotaping her.

She confronted the man, who quickly left the restroom and store. Store employees followed the man, but lost sight of him in the neighborhood behind the store.

Store security and Rochester Police officers identified the man using video surveillance. Officers located and arrested the man Thursday on the 1200 block of Fourth Avenue Southwest.