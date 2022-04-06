Man arrested for shots fired incident in Southeast Rochester

ROCHESTER — A 31-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night, April 5, 2022, after police said he fired at least two shots in the parking lot of a southeast Rochester apartment building.

The man, identified by police as Justin Jolly, was arrested on suspicion of reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number and disorderly conduct. Police said Jolly had both an Iowa address and an Austin address.

Rochester police were called around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 1600 block of 10th Street Southeast by a 20-year-old man. The man told officers that a "fishy" person knocked on his door asking for another person who was not at the residence, according to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The 20-year-old man shut and locked his door. The man, later identified as Jolly, kept knocking for a short time before going down to the building's parking lot. Concerned for his girlfriend's safety, who had just arrived at the apartment, the 20-year-old man went down to make sure she would be OK.

Jolly reportedly approached the couple, continued to ask for the person he was looking for and when told again the person wasn't there, pulled a gun from his waistband.

Jolly allegedly took the magazine out of the handgun and hugged the 20-year-old man and then got into his vehicle, where he loaded the gun and then fired a shot into the air. A second shot was fired as the couple started walking back to their apartment.

Using a description of Jolly and the vehicle, officers located him a short distance later in the area of 12th Avenue Southeast and Sixth Street Southeast. He was arrested in the parking lot of senior housing building in the 500 block of Eighth Avenue.

At the time of his arrest, officers found that the serial number of the handgun Jolly had was scratched off, according to Moilanen.