Man arrested in connection with Albert Lea shooting death

Law enforcement arrested Ben Moreno, 32, without incident early Thursday morning. He is accused of shooting and killing another man earlier this week.

Ben Vidal Moreno.
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
August 11, 2022 01:25 PM
ALBERT LEA — Law enforcement arrested a man identified as the suspect in the Aug. 9, 2022, shooting death of Juan Vasquez, Jr., in Albert Lea, according to a news release from the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office.

According to the release, Ben Moreno, 32, was arrested without incident around 1 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at a rural Forest City, Iowa, residence.

Charges are forthcoming and the investigation is ongoing.

Moreno and Vasquez knew each other and had previous disagreements, the Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag told the Albert Lea Tribune.

According to the Tribune , the Sheriff's Office was called to a house on a dead-end road south of Albert Lea and west of Interstate 35, at about 3:30 p.m. for a person who had been shot. Deputies responded to the scene, along with Mayo Clinic Ambulance and the Glenville Fire Department.

Freitag and Sheriff's Office Detective Ryan Shea told the Tribune that the man was shot one time and likely died at the scene before authorities arrived. Two people who lived in the home called 911, and one was performing CPR prior to the arrival of law enforcement and paramedics.

