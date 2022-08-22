Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Man arrested in Pine Island standoff identified

Michael Molitor is in custody at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center; a charging decision is expected Tuesday.

Michael Molitor
Michael Molitor<br/>
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
August 22, 2022 03:48 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Michael Molitor has been identified by law enforcement as the man arrested following a tense hours-long standoff in Pine Island Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, where he allegedly shot at police.

Molitor is currently in custody in the Olmsted Adult Detention Center and a charging decision is expected to be reached Tuesday by the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.

Also Read
OCSO - BURGLARY.png
Local
Burglars hit Stewartville Verizon store Friday
Law enforcement suspects the same people also burglarized Verizon stores in North Mankato and Belle Plaine. They have not been identified.
August 22, 2022 09:24 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Goodhue County Sheriff patrol car
Local
Standoff in Pine Island ends with exchange of fire, arrest
Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports law enforcement vehicles hit with fire as one person was taken into custody.
August 21, 2022 11:09 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office responded to a possible domestic incident in southeast Pine Island Saturday and encountered Molitor, who allegedly threatened to use a firearm against law enforcement. He also said he had a hostage but that was later found to be false, according to the Sheriff's Office.

SWAT teams from Olmsted and Goodhue counties responded to the incident.

Law enforcement officials fired “less lethal” rounds at the Pine Island home where Molitor had been in an hours-long standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Molitor allegedly returned fire, striking law enforcement vehicles with multiple rounds but not injuring anyone, according to a statement from the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office.

He was taken into custody and surrendered to law enforcement following the shooting.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Saturday by a district court judge in Olmsted County.

The incident midday Saturday prompted a law enforcement alert for residents in southeast Pine Island to shelter in place and for people to avoid going to the area.

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSPINE ISLAND
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
La Michoacana Purepecha
Business
Customers wait an hour to get a taste of Rochester's newest ice cream parlor
La Michoacana Purépecha opened this past week on Thursday, Aug. 18, and over the weekend, the store served so many customers that it almost ran out of ice cream and popsicles.
August 22, 2022 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Richard Krause photo.jpg
Business
Med City staffing firm switches up executives to focus on 'strategic opportunities'
Voca, a Rochester-based national staffing firm founded by CEO Stephen Knaup, recently announced a new president as well as two other executive promotions.
August 22, 2022 12:36 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Folwell rowhome site.JPG
Local
Folwell rowhome project seeking second chance at zoning change
Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission will review request in effort to renew process that led to judge's decision to void past approval.
August 22, 2022 07:55 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: The Sea Wing disaster killed 98, yet the tragedy is little known beyond Red Wing
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
August 22, 2022 07:03 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link