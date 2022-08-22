Man arrested in Pine Island standoff identified

ROCHESTER — Michael Molitor has been identified by law enforcement as the man arrested following a tense hours-long standoff in Pine Island Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, where he allegedly shot at police.

Molitor is currently in custody in the Olmsted Adult Detention Center and a charging decision is expected to be reached Tuesday by the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office responded to a possible domestic incident in southeast Pine Island Saturday and encountered Molitor, who allegedly threatened to use a firearm against law enforcement. He also said he had a hostage but that was later found to be false, according to the Sheriff's Office.

SWAT teams from Olmsted and Goodhue counties responded to the incident.

Law enforcement officials fired “less lethal” rounds at the Pine Island home where Molitor had been in an hours-long standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies there.

Molitor allegedly returned fire, striking law enforcement vehicles with multiple rounds but not injuring anyone, according to a statement from the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office.

He was taken into custody and surrendered to law enforcement following the shooting.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Saturday by a district court judge in Olmsted County.

The incident midday Saturday prompted a law enforcement alert for residents in southeast Pine Island to shelter in place and for people to avoid going to the area.