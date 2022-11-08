SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Man arrested with gun following shoplifting arrest in Rochester

Officers arrested a man following a shoplifting report Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Rochester's Fleet Farm. The man was found to have multiple warrants and allegedly possessed a firearm illegally.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
November 08, 2022 09:08 AM
ROCHESTER — A 25-year-old man with multiple warrants was arrested Nov. 7, 2022, following a shoplifting incident at a Rochester Fleet Farm, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

Law enforcement was called to the Fleet Farm around 11:58 a.m. for a report of a man shoplifting. The man was found to have warrants out of Olmsted and Goodhue County. A backpack the man was carrying also had a loaded black 9mm handgun in it.

The man's city of residence is unknown. Due to previous felony convictions, the man is not allowed to own or possess firearms.

The man is currently in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and police have recommended charges related to the incident to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.

