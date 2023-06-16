Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Man arrested, woman injured after UTV crash

The man was arrested on suspicion of DWI and criminal vehicular operation.

darren cafourek
Darren Cafourek.
Contributed / Olmsted County Adult Detention Center
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 10:10 AM

MARION TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A woman was injured and a man was arrested after a UTV rollover crash.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on private property on the 4000 block of Maple Court Southeast just after midnight Friday, June 16, Capt. Tim Parkin said.

A 48-year-old woman from Lewiston, Minnesota, was a passenger on the Polaris and suffered non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to the hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services.

Find more news important to you

During the investigation, deputies arrested the driver of the Polaris, 44-year-old Darren Cafourek of Rochester, on suspicion of DWI and criminal vehicular operation, Parkin said.

The Rochester Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. She loves sports, '90s sitcoms, historical fiction and Quentin Tarantino movies. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
New Viola Road Roundabout.JPG
Local
That road construction near Century High School will bring smooth driving
June 16, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 11-17, 2023
June 16, 2023 10:46 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Pulse Magazine - Realty Growth Incorporated
Business
How Bucky Beeman, Dylan Carty and Nick Pompeian followed different paths and found common ground at Realty Growth
June 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


tom heffernan
Business
At 89, Tom Heffernan has been selling cars for 72 years
June 16, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Ayoka.jpg
College
Byron grad, All-American Lee intends to be ready for final season at Kansas State
June 16, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
061523-First Thursdays Downtown
Local
Photos: Thursdays Downtown on June 15, 2023
June 15, 2023 10:12 PM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
Honkers vs. Mud Puppies
Sports
Second-year Honkers manager credits chemistry, experience for fast start
June 15, 2023 07:51 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten