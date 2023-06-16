Man arrested, woman injured after UTV crash

MARION TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A woman was injured and a man was arrested after a UTV rollover crash.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on private property on the 4000 block of Maple Court Southeast just after midnight Friday, June 16, Capt. Tim Parkin said.

A 48-year-old woman from Lewiston, Minnesota, was a passenger on the Polaris and suffered non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to the hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services.

During the investigation, deputies arrested the driver of the Polaris, 44-year-old Darren Cafourek of Rochester, on suspicion of DWI and criminal vehicular operation, Parkin said.

The Rochester Fire Department also responded to the scene.

