News | Local

Man assaulted at Rochester bar early Tuesday morning

The 36-year-old victim was hit with a beer bottle following a possible altercation.

Police lights crime
stock photo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
April 26, 2022 09:08 AM
ROCHESTER — An Illinois man was assaulted at Kathy’s Pub after midnight Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Adam Joshua Blazer, 36, was struck in the head with a beer bottle and suffered a significant facial laceration, according to Rochester Police Lt. Tom Faudskar.

Faudskar added that there was a significant amount of blood at the scene.

Witnesses told officers that there was an altercation at the bar before Blazer was hit. Faudskar said witnesses didn’t provide any specific details to police about the altercation and police are working with a limited description of the individual or individuals involved.

Blazer was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys by Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services.

Faudskar said investigators will be looking at body camera footage and surveillance video to identify those involved. If anyone has information on the assault, they are encouraged to call 507-328-6800 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers .

ROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT PUBLIC SAFETY CRIME CRIME AND COURTS ROCHESTER
