News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Man beats up son and fights with cops during Winona domestic incident

A witness said a family dog attacked the man while he was assaulting his 16-year-old son.

Anthony Whiteside Jr.
Contributed / Winona County Sheriff's Office
By Mark Wasson
February 06, 2023 09:25 AM
WINONA — A 35-year-old Winona man is in custody after he assaulted his juvenile son and fought with law enforcement during a Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, domestic incident in Winona.

Anthony Whiteside Jr., is charged with felony malicious punishment of a child, felony child endangerment and gross misdemeanor charges of domestic assault, fourth-degree assault against a peace officer and obstructing the legal process.

He is being held in the Winona County Jail on a $30,000 bail or bond with no conditions or a $15,000 bail or bound with conditions. He's scheduled to appear next in court Feb. 15, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

Whiteside's 16-year-old son witnessed an argument between Whiteside and the boy's mother on Feb. 1, 2023. When the son intervened, Whiteside threw him to the ground and proceeded to strike him in the face with his fists and knees. Whiteside also bit his son in the leg.

When officers with the Winona Police Department arrived, they saw Whiteside and his son covered in blood. While being interviewed by police, Whiteside became agitated and began yelling at multiple witnesses, who in turn yelled back at Whiteside.

In an attempt to calm the situation, an officer grabbed his shirt sleeve to walk Whiteside away. Whiteside swatted the officer's hand away, took up a fighting stance and told the officer he would fight him.

Whiteside continued to fight with law enforcement as he was being arrested, including hitting one and yelling threats. While handcuffed, Whiteside placed his feet on a squad car and pushed off the front bumper. Whiteside also kicked several officers while they were getting him into their vehicle.

It took seven officers to get Whiteside inside a squad car.

A witness told law enforcement that Whiteside's injuries came from one of the family dogs who was defending the juvenile during Whiteside's assault.

Whiteside has a previous conviction for a 2021 domestic assault in Hennepin County.

By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
