Man catches fire near Olmsted County Public Health building in Rochester
An initial report from Rochester Police say the injuries appear self-inflicted.
ROCHESTER — A man was reportedly on fire on Campus Drive Southeast near the Olmsted County Public Health building on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
A call to 911 before 10 a.m. said a man was on fire in the parking lot.
The man suffered burns before bystanders helped put the fire out, according to Lt. Frank Ohm. The man was transported to the Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys by Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
Ohm said the fire and subsequent burns appear to have been self-inflicted.
The status of the man's health isn't known.
