Man charged in Olmsted County for repeatedly raping girl for almost a decade

The charges state the sexual abuse happened from 1994 to 2003. The man was previously convicted of a sex crime against a different girl in 2008.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 3:25 PM

ROCHESTER — A 52-year-old Casper, Wyoming, man is accused of raping a girl repeatedly over the course of several years in the late 1990s and early 2000s, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

David Shane Dailey is facing two felony charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He is scheduled to appear in court May 18, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

Olmsted County Sheriff deputies spoke to a woman in October 2022 about several instances of sexual abuse by Dailey in Olmsted County. The woman said the earliest she remembered the abuse happening was when she was toddler and the abuse continued for several years, averaging about two sexual assaults a week.

The charges state the abuse happened from approximately Aug. 1, 1994, to July 31, 2000, at one Olmsted County address and from Aug. 1, 2000, to Sept. 15, 2003, at another.

Dailey was previously convicted of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a different girl between 13 and 15 years old in 2008. The charges in that case state the abuse happened in 2004.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
