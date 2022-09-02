SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Man charged in Pine Island standoff released to secure treatment facility in Texas

"Mr. Molitor knows he has to deal with these charges. He wants to deal first with the trauma," Michael Molitor's lawyer, Nicole Anlauf Kettwick, of Anoka, Minn., told the court Friday. "He's gone through substance abuse issues and PTSD. I'm asking the court to give him the opportunity that he deserves to get help."

Michael Molitor
Michael Molitor, 37, of Pine Island, is a staff sergeant in the Minnesota National Guard. He's accused of shooting at law enforcement during an hourslong standoff. His attorney has submitted a motion to get him released from jail so he can attend a veteran focused treatment center in Texas.
Contributed
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
September 02, 2022 01:05 PM
ROCHESTER — A district judge has ordered the pretrial release of a Pine Island man accused of firing at law enforcement during an hourslong standoff so that he may attend treatment in Texas.

Michael Molitor, 37, is facing several felony charges in Olmsted County District Court related to the Aug. 20, 2022, incident including first- and second-degree assault, terroristic threats and committing a crime while wearing a bullet resistant vest.

Molitor is expected to be released sometime this weekend into the care of his father, Ray Molitor, in order to travel to Laurel Ridge Treatment Center in San Antonio, Texas. The center's treatment is a 28-day veteran focused program and is considered a secure facility similar to a county jail.

"This is a tough case for everyone involved but we cannot expect our veterans to go to hell and back and not get them help," Molitor's lawyer, Nicole Anlauf Kettwick, of Anoka, Minnesota, told the Post Bulletin. "I think everyone in the courtroom saw that problem, and I am relieved he is going to get the help he needs."

Molitor enlisted in the army at the age of 17 and served a 2006-2007 tour in Iraq as a gunner, according to Kettwick.

"Mr. Molitor explained to me that it would be very, very rare for (them) to go on a mission and for someone to not get blown up, shot at or get killed," Kettwick told the court during a Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, hearing.

Kettwick went on to tell the court that Molitor's team lost people they escorted and were in charge of moving dead bodies. At one point, Molitor saw a close friend's vehicle get hit with an IED and while he survived the crash, the friend did not survive being back in the states, having committed suicide earlier this summer.

"Mr. Molitor knows he has to deal with these charges. He wants to deal first with the trauma," Kettwick told the court Friday. "He's gone through substance abuse issues and PTSD. I'm asking the court to give him the opportunity that he deserves to get help."

During the August standoff, Molitor could be seen drinking beer while wearing body armor with an AR-15 strapped to his upper body. At one point, Molitor told a Goodhue County Deputy that he planned on dying that day.

Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Arianna Whitney opposed the release, citing public safety concerns and that Molitor had apparently already attended the treatment program before.

Molitor is accused of firing between 20 and 22 rounds at law enforcement during the standoff.

If convicted, Molitor's presumptive sentence would be 86 months in prison, Whitney told the court Friday, giving rise to concerns from the state that Molitor might not return to Minnesota to face these charges.

"This treatment is in Texas, which will put him outside of the grasp of Minnesota and subject other jurisdictions to his volatile and dangerous behavior," Whitney said in court.

District Judge Joseph Chase ultimately ordered Molitor released once transportation is secured for a flight to San Antonio, though he's requiring the treatment center to notify the court if Molitor refuses treatment.

Molitor's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 15 but a hearing updating the court on Molitor's treatment is expected shortly after that. At that point, the court will hear recommendations from the treatment center on what they think is the best path for Molitor going forward.

