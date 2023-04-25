99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Tuesday, April 25

News Local

Man charged with 9 felonies in connection with sexually assaulting 4 girls, 3 in Olmsted County

Daniel Joseph Kenney, 44, of Hutchinson, is accused of sexually assaulting four different girls under the age of 13 in Olmsted and McLeod counties. He is currently being held on $500,000 bail.

Daniel Joseph Kenney
Daniel Joseph Kenney.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 12:26 PM

ROCHESTER — A 45-year-old Hutchinson, Minnesota, man is facing several felony charges in Olmsted and McLeod counties, according to charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Daniel Joseph Kenney is accused of sexually assaulting four different girls under 13 years old between 2018 and 2022.

He is currently being held on $500,000 bail in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. He is scheduled to appear in court April 28, 2023, for his McLeod County charges and in early May for his Olmsted County charges.

Kenney is facing four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and five counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, all felonies, in four separate cases.

According to court documents:

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office began investigating a report of inappropriate conduct on Aug. 23, 2021, between Kenney and a girl under 13 years old. During a forensic interview, the girl told law enforcement that Kenney sexually assaulted her at a Stewartville residence.

Kenney talked to the girl through a messenger application for children and told the girl that he wanted to marry her.

After Kenney was charged on Sept. 27, 2021, for that offense, investigators learned in November 2021 that Kenney sexually assaulted another girl at the same residence during the same period, starting when she was 7 years old.

On December 11, 2022, the McLeod County Sheriff's Office received a report that Kenney had sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl at a residence in McLeod County the day prior.

In April 2023, the OCSO received another report that Kenney had sexually assaulted yet another girl under 13 years old at the Stewartville residence, starting in November 2018 and lasting until August 2021.

Kenney has denied the allegations or declined to comment to law enforcement.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
