Man crashes into tow truck on the side of Highway 14 late Wednesday

DOVER TOWNSHIP — A car crashed into a tow truck on the side of U.S. Highway 14 in Dover Township just before 12 a.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022.

A 2006 Nissan Sentra was eastbound on Highway 14 when it collided with a 2007 International tow truck as it assisted with a stalled car on the side of the highway, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

The driver of the Nissan, 28-year-old Logan Paul Bergstrom Conley of Austin, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. The state patrol report notes that drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The tow truck driver, 20-year-old Devon Gunner Parkin of Rochester, was uninjured in the crash.

The St. Charles Police Department, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Dover Fire Department and Eyota Ambulance also responded.