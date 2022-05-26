SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local
Man crashes into tow truck on the side of Highway 14 late Wednesday

The 28-year-old man was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol crash report notes that drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
May 26, 2022 09:37 AM
DOVER TOWNSHIP — A car crashed into a tow truck on the side of U.S. Highway 14 in Dover Township just before 12 a.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022.

A 2006 Nissan Sentra was eastbound on Highway 14 when it collided with a 2007 International tow truck as it assisted with a stalled car on the side of the highway, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

The driver of the Nissan, 28-year-old Logan Paul Bergstrom Conley of Austin, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. The state patrol report notes that drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The tow truck driver, 20-year-old Devon Gunner Parkin of Rochester, was uninjured in the crash.

The St. Charles Police Department, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Dover Fire Department and Eyota Ambulance also responded.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
