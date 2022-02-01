Man dead following incident at Cannon Falls business

CANNON FALLS — A 37-year-old man is dead following an incident at Suståne Natural Fertilizer in Cannon Falls.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s dispatch received a call just before 6 a.m. Tuesday. Feb. 1, 2022, for a report of an employee that had been pulled into a machine and was unresponsive, according to a news release from the Cannon Falls Police Department.

Officers on scene confirmed that the 37-year-old man had died. The man’s identity was not released Tuesday afternoon. His cause of death will be determined by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office.

"Our deepest condolences are with the family and employees whom are enduring this tragic incident," Lt. Joseph Berg wrote in a news release.

The Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration will be conducting an investigation.

Suståne Natural Fertilizer, 310 Holiday Ave., Cannon Falls, is “the world’s leading manufacturer of granulated, organic and natural base slow release nitrogen fertilizers,” according to its website.