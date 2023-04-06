50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Man dies after possible overdose at Rochester Community Warming Center

Staff found the man Wednesday morning, April 5.

RPD - Death Investigation
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 9:38 AM

ROCHESTER — A man died after an apparent overdose Wednesday morning.

Rochester Police, Rochester Fire and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services were called to the Rochester Community Warming Center at 7:44 a.m. April 5 after staff attempted to wake up a man before realizing he was deceased, RPD Capt. Casey Moilanen said.

First responders attempted to revive the 43-year-old man, but he was pronounced deceased. Moilanen said drug paraphernalia and a small amount of a crushed up pill were near the man.

An autopsy will determine the official cause of death.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
