Man dies after possible overdose at Rochester Community Warming Center
Staff found the man Wednesday morning, April 5.
ROCHESTER — A man died after an apparent overdose Wednesday morning.
Rochester Police, Rochester Fire and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services were called to the Rochester Community Warming Center at 7:44 a.m. April 5 after staff attempted to wake up a man before realizing he was deceased, RPD Capt. Casey Moilanen said.
First responders attempted to revive the 43-year-old man, but he was pronounced deceased. Moilanen said drug paraphernalia and a small amount of a crushed up pill were near the man.
An autopsy will determine the official cause of death.
ADVERTISEMENT