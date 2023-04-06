Man dies after possible overdose at Rochester Community Warming Center

ROCHESTER — A man died after an apparent overdose Wednesday morning.

Rochester Police, Rochester Fire and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services were called to the Rochester Community Warming Center at 7:44 a.m. April 5 after staff attempted to wake up a man before realizing he was deceased, RPD Capt. Casey Moilanen said.

First responders attempted to revive the 43-year-old man, but he was pronounced deceased. Moilanen said drug paraphernalia and a small amount of a crushed up pill were near the man.

An autopsy will determine the official cause of death.