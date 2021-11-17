Man enters Alford plea in connection to March 2020 shooting

A 30-year-old man charged in connection to a March 2020 shooting that injured one person admitted Wednesday morning that there was enough evidence for a jury to find him guilty of a felony charge.

Davoren Lanell Broussard, 30, entered an Alford plea in Olmsted County District Court to a felonly charge of making threats of violence. The plea means that Broussard admitted there was enough evidence for a jury to find him guilty of the offense, but does not admit guilt himself.

Charges of second-degree assault and possession of ammo/any firearm with a conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence will likely be dismissed at sentencing, according to the plea agreement.

Broussard and Dashaun Earl Pittman, 22, were arrested March 19, 2020, in the 600 block of Circle Court Southwest for their alleged involvement in a shooting.

A 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the upper left thigh, according to court documents.

Rochester police were called at 11:05 p.m. March 19, 2020, to the 600 block of Circle Court Southwest for a report of a shooting. Broussard and Pittman were found inside a residence in that area.

A 0.40 caliber casing was found outside the home's front door, according to court documents. Officers found the magazine as well as a black pistol folded into a hand towel that had been placed between a washing machine and dryer.

Pittman is alleged to have been the person who fired the shot, according to court documents. He reportedly told police that the gun accidentally went off.

He pleaded guilty on Aug. 26, 2021, in Olmsted County District Court to possession of ammo/any firearm with a conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence. Pittman had also been charged with second-degree assault. He is scheduled to be sentenced on that charge on Dec. 21, according to court records.

Broussard is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 20, 2022.