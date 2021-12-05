Man found dead outside apartment building Saturday
A man was found face down on the ground in Southeast Rochester.
A man was found dead at a Southeast Rochester apartment complex Saturday morning.
Rochester Police were called to the 800 block of 16th Avenue Southeast about 7:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a man who was face down behind a running pickup outside an apartment building.
Rochester police spokeswoman Amanda Grayson said the man’s family was being notified and the incident is under investigation.
The man’s name is not yet being released.
