SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Man found dead outside apartment building Saturday

A man was found face down on the ground in Southeast Rochester.

Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Rochester Police Department
December 05, 2021 08:42 AM
Share

A man was found dead at a Southeast Rochester apartment complex Saturday morning.

Rochester Police were called to the 800 block of 16th Avenue Southeast about 7:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a man who was face down behind a running pickup outside an apartment building.

Rochester police spokeswoman Amanda Grayson said the man’s family was being notified and the incident is under investigation.

The man’s name is not yet being released.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts