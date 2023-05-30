Man found dead outside rural Pine Island home

PINE ISLAND, Minn. — A man was found dead outside a home near Pine Island Monday, May 29, 2023.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 9300 block of County Road 5 Northwest at 5:49 p.m. Monday. The preliminary information from dispatch said a person appeared to be burned near the driveway of the house, Capt. Tim Parkin said.

The Pine Island Fire Department responded to the scene first and pronounced the person deceased. The person was identified as 30-year-old Jacob Byler, who lived at the home.

Parkin said there was a fire in a portion of the house and Byler was found with burn wounds. The fire marshal will begin investigating Tuesday morning, May 30.