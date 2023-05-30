99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Man found dead outside rural Pine Island home

The man was found outside his home Monday evening, May 29, 2023.

IMG_5692.jpeg
One person was found dead after a house fire at 9320 Olmsted County Road 5 on Monday, May 29, 2023, near Pine Island.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
Today at 9:23 AM

PINE ISLAND, Minn. — A man was found dead outside a home near Pine Island Monday, May 29, 2023.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 9300 block of County Road 5 Northwest at 5:49 p.m. Monday. The preliminary information from dispatch said a person appeared to be burned near the driveway of the house, Capt. Tim Parkin said.

The Pine Island Fire Department responded to the scene first and pronounced the person deceased. The person was identified as 30-year-old Jacob Byler, who lived at the home.

Parkin said there was a fire in a portion of the house and Byler was found with burn wounds. The fire marshal will begin investigating Tuesday morning, May 30.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
