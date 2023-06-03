99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Man found with gunshot wound in Austin

Austin Police arrested an Albert Lea man in connection with the incident.

Austin map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 2:34 PM

AUSTIN, Minn. — An Albert Lea man was arrested after the Austin Police Department found a man with a gunshot wound in Austin.

According to Chief David McKichan, at 10:18 a.m. Saturday, June 3, officers responded to 1110 4th Ave. NW where they found the man with a gunshot wound. The man was transported from the scene by Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services.

The case is still being investigated, and Austin Police is being assisted by the Mower County Sheriff's Office.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. She loves sports, '90s sitcoms, historical fiction and Quentin Tarantino movies. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
