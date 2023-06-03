Man found with gunshot wound in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. — An Albert Lea man was arrested after the Austin Police Department found a man with a gunshot wound in Austin.

According to Chief David McKichan, at 10:18 a.m. Saturday, June 3, officers responded to 1110 4th Ave. NW where they found the man with a gunshot wound. The man was transported from the scene by Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services.

The case is still being investigated, and Austin Police is being assisted by the Mower County Sheriff's Office.