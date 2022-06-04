SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Man, four children end up in water following boat accident in Red Wing; one child in ICU

One of the children received life saving measures at the scene. The five-year-old was taken to the pediatric ICU at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

Red Wing map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
June 04, 2022 10:16 AM
RED WING — A boat accident between a barge and boat Friday, June 3, 2022, resulted in several people in the water near Ole Miss Marina in Red Wing.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 5:48 p.m. Friday reporting the accident, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Jeremy Koenig, 45 of Red Wing, and four children were located in the water by responding agencies. One of the children, identified Saturday as Koenig's five-year-old son, received life saving measures at the scene and was transported by ambulance. On Saturday, the sheriff’s office said the boy is in the pediatric ICU at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys in Rochester.

Koenig and three of the children were treated at the scene and released.

All of the children were wearing life jackets. The sheriff’s office reported that “there was no alcohol involved and the preliminary investigation indicates the boat was having mechanical problems and was unable to move out of the barge’s path.” An update on Saturday said the boat, which was driven by Koenig, had stalled, then was struck by the barge, causing the boat to capsize. The investigation is still ongoing.

The Pierce County, Wis., Sheriff’s Office, Ellsworth, Wis., Fire Department, Red Wing Fire Department and Red Wing Police Department also responded to the accident.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
