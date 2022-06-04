Man, four children end up in water following boat accident in Red Wing; one child in ICU

RED WING — A boat accident between a barge and boat Friday, June 3, 2022, resulted in several people in the water near Ole Miss Marina in Red Wing.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 5:48 p.m. Friday reporting the accident, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Jeremy Koenig, 45 of Red Wing, and four children were located in the water by responding agencies. One of the children, identified Saturday as Koenig's five-year-old son, received life saving measures at the scene and was transported by ambulance. On Saturday, the sheriff’s office said the boy is in the pediatric ICU at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys in Rochester.

Koenig and three of the children were treated at the scene and released.

All of the children were wearing life jackets. The sheriff’s office reported that “there was no alcohol involved and the preliminary investigation indicates the boat was having mechanical problems and was unable to move out of the barge’s path.” An update on Saturday said the boat, which was driven by Koenig, had stalled, then was struck by the barge, causing the boat to capsize. The investigation is still ongoing.

The Pierce County, Wis., Sheriff’s Office, Ellsworth, Wis., Fire Department, Red Wing Fire Department and Red Wing Police Department also responded to the accident.