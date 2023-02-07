99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Man held on $100k bail for fighting Minnesota State Trooper during Fillmore County traffic stop

The scuffle included the man using a Minnesota State Trooper's own taser against him, the State Trooper ramming the man's vehicle and passersby helping to subdue the man.

Jacob Olias Erickson
Jacob Olias Erickson.
Contributed / Fillmore County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
February 07, 2023 12:44 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PRESTON — A 31-year-old Canton man is being held on a conditional $100,000 bail or bond for an incident last week where he fought with a Minnesota State Trooper during a traffic stop in Fillmore County.

Jacob Olias Erickson is charged with fourth-degree assault against a peace officer, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and attempting to disarm a peace officer, all felonies. He also faces 10 other lower charges related to the incident. In court on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, District Judge Christopher Neisen also ordered Erickson to abstain from illegal drugs and alcohol.

Erickson's fight with a state trooper included using the trooper's own taser against him. A couple of drivers passing by who saw the incident helped subdue Erickson.

Also Read
Austin map.png
Local
Three injured in midnight Interstate 90 crash in Austin
Drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
February 07, 2023 09:35 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: Rochester rapid-transit plans are moving forward
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
February 07, 2023 07:56 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
danielson 1.jpg
Local
Fountain's new mayor 'excited to serve the community'
Tammy Danielson has been part of Fountain's small community for more than two decades. Now, she's stepping into a new role as mayor.
February 07, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden

No future court date has been set.

According to the criminal complaint:

ADVERTISEMENT

Erickson was pulled over Feb. 4, 2023, by a state trooper on U.S. Highway 52 near Fillmore County Road 21 due to suspicious driving. During the stop, the trooper noticed an open case of beer in the passenger seat of Erickson's Chevrolet Impala. Erickson's speech was slurred, he was breathing heavily, sweating and speaking rapidly.

When the trooper had Erickson get out of the vehicle to search him near the trooper's squad car, Erickson became agitated and pulled away from the officer.

Erickson ran towards his vehicle with the trooper in pursuit. Erickson was able to reach the vehicle's keys that were in the ignition before the trooper.

During this part of the incident, the trooper repeatedly told Erickson that he was under arrest and to get on the ground. The trooper tried to radio for help but he did not have service at the traffic stop location.

Erickson then got into the vehicle on the passenger side and began to throw chunks of ice and snow at the trooper, hitting him in the face.

The trooper pulled out his taser and warned Erickson to comply or he would be tased. Erickson pulled up several articles of clothing to block the deployment of the taser. The Trooper deployed the taser to no affect.

The Trooper deployed the taser again and Erickson was temporarily incapacitated. The trooper then went to grab the vehicle's keys, which fell to the ground.

Erickson grabbed the trooper and pulled him towards himself. When the trooper attempted to use his taser to drive stun Erickson, Erickson wrestled the taser away and used it on the trooper.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trooper was able to regain control of the taser and he ran back into his vehicle, which he used to ram Erickson's vehicle into a ditch.

Erickson then tried to flee but the trooper was able to grab him. During that tussle, Erickson was able to kick the trooper's legs out from under him and the pair ended up on the ground with Erickson on top, pressing his knee into the trooper's groin.

The driver's of two vehicle's that were passing by stopped and helped subdue Erickson. The trooper was then able to call for back up from his squad car radio.

The trooper reported numbness in his left arm, where he was tased, and several abrasions from the fight.

A search of the vehicle found a small amount of marijuana and two one dollar bills that had residue on them that tested positive for cocaine.

Erickson has two prior driving while intoxicated convictions in Iowa from 2017 and 2015.

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSPRESTON-HARMONY-FOUNTAINMINNESOTA STATE PATROLCANTON
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
ABC & Toy Zone
Business
Changes on the way for Rochester's most popular toy store
After 30 years of running a successful Rochester store, ABC Toy Zone owners Steve and Rene Nordhus are planning to retire from their shop at 122 17th Ave NW in the Miracle Mile Shopping Center.
February 07, 2023 01:03 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Otto Bremer Trust logo
Local
Private trust awards $265k in grants to six southeastern Minnesota organizations
These grants are part of the Otto Bremer Trust's latest grant cycle, where the trust awarded over $16.5 million in grants.
February 07, 2023 11:50 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 5-11, 2023
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
February 07, 2023 08:02 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Hometown Opera Company
Arts and Entertainment
Hometown Opera brings classical style to Rochester
Kate Rogers hopes her love of opera catches on with music lovers in the Med City.
February 07, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers