99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Man held on $500k bail after being charged for repeatedly raping 10-year-old girl

The man would threaten to kill himself and harm the girl if she told anyone, and he often used force to gain compliance, the girl told police.

Shane Micheal Toivola
Shane Micheal Toivola.
Contributed / Goodhue County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 1:08 PM

RED WING — A 21-year-old man is facing several felony charges in Goodhue County District Court for repeatedly raping a 10-year-old girl over the course of several months.

Shane Micheal Toivola is charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, all felonies. His charges mention penetration.

He appeared before District Judge Douglas Bayley who ordered Toivola be held on a $1 million bail or bond with no conditions and a $500,000 bail or bond under the condition he have no contact with the girl, not possess illegal substances or alcohol and keep the court informed of his current address.

Also Read

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 19, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

ADVERTISEMENT

A 10-year-old girl told law enforcement that Toivola had repeatedly raped her starting when she was around 4 or 6 years old in a Virginia, Minnesota, residence. The abuse stopped once the child moved but began again in a Red Wing residence around Oct. 15, 2022, and ended around Feb. 8, 2023.

Toivola is charged for the abuse that happened between 2022 and 2023.

Toivola would threaten to kill himself and harm the girl if she told anyone, and he often used force to gain compliance, she told police.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
RPD - ARREST REPORT.png
Local
Stewartville man arrested after crashing vehicle and fleeing police
March 24, 2023 11:02 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Creekside 2.jpg
Local
Creekside violations were cited before call that led to building condemnation
March 24, 2023 09:32 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: March 19-25, 2023
March 24, 2023 09:13 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
skiing.jpg
Prep
Unmatched work ethic leads to All-America finish at ski championships for Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Sortland
March 24, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
092920.N.RPB.BIERMANN.HOUSE.03023.jpg
Local
Biermann House work continues with potential transition this year
March 24, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Snow Making at Gamehaven Reservoir
Local
City of Rochester tests its ability to bring snow to Gamehaven
March 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Steve Sandvik
Local
The Mower County Sheriff was drunk at work while he was armed. Police never investigated it as a crime. Why?
March 24, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson