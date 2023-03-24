Man held on $500k bail after being charged for repeatedly raping 10-year-old girl

RED WING — A 21-year-old man is facing several felony charges in Goodhue County District Court for repeatedly raping a 10-year-old girl over the course of several months.

Shane Micheal Toivola is charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, all felonies. His charges mention penetration.

He appeared before District Judge Douglas Bayley who ordered Toivola be held on a $1 million bail or bond with no conditions and a $500,000 bail or bond under the condition he have no contact with the girl, not possess illegal substances or alcohol and keep the court informed of his current address.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 19, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

A 10-year-old girl told law enforcement that Toivola had repeatedly raped her starting when she was around 4 or 6 years old in a Virginia, Minnesota, residence. The abuse stopped once the child moved but began again in a Red Wing residence around Oct. 15, 2022, and ended around Feb. 8, 2023.

Toivola is charged for the abuse that happened between 2022 and 2023.

Toivola would threaten to kill himself and harm the girl if she told anyone, and he often used force to gain compliance, she told police.