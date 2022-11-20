Man in custody after stabbing in Ostrander
The Fillmore County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported stabbing in Ostrander Sunday morning.
OSTRANDER, Minn. — One man is in custody after a stabbing in Fillmore County Sunday morning.
Deputies responded to a report at about 8:19 a.m. Sunday that a man had been stabbed in Ostrander, according to the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office. The office issued an advisory identifying Noah Arnold Foster, 23, as a suspect in the incident. Witnesses reported seeing Foster running from the scene, according to the Sheriff’s office.
He was taken into custody without incident later in the day Sunday. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s office reports the incident is still under investigation.
