SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Man injured after fleeing a traffic stop near Kenyon

The 16-year-old was taken to Mayo Health System-Cannon Falls Hospital for treatment after striking an unoccupied police squad car.

Kenyon map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
March 12, 2022 11:52 AM
Share

KENYON — A 16-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries Friday, March 11, 2022, when he attempted to flee a traffic stop and collided with an unoccupied police squad car.

Officials attempted a traffic stop around 11:30 p.m. Friday on southbound Minnesota Highway 56, according to the state patrol crash report. The 2012 Subaru Legacy then fled the traffic stop, and the Minnesota State Patrol along with members of the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office began a pursuit.

After the pursuit was discontinued, the Subaru struck the unoccupied squad car parked on the shoulder of Trondheim Road.

The 16-year-old driver was taken to Mayo Health System-Cannon Falls Hospital for treatment. He wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Kenyon Police Department and North Memorial Ambulance also responded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read
Pine Island map.png
Local
Kenyon man injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 near Pine Island
A 28-year-old man was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys on Thursday night for non-life threatening injuries.
March 11, 2022 08:59 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Kurt Phelps.
Local
Oronoco man arrested for stabbing stepsister and her son
The arrest followed a two-and-a-half-hour standoff with Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies.
March 10, 2022 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
James Edward Riley
Local
Wabasha County District Court Judge denies dismissal request in 2021 patricide case
Judge Matthew J. Opat ruled Wednesday, March 9, 2022, that charges of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree-with intent-not premeditated would stand in the case of James Edward Riley.
March 09, 2022 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Load More

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETY
What to read next
100621-CHESTER-WOODS-3637.jpg
Local
Olmsted County park rules prepared for updates
A public hearing is planned for Tuesday on revisions that cover most county parks, but potential rule changes for Graham Park remain on a separate track.
March 12, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
'Repurposed, rustic, shabby chic, one-of-a-kind finds' coming to Rochester
More than 100 vendors from six states will take part in Junkin' Market Days event March 18-19 at Rochester's Graham Arena Complex.
March 12, 2022 11:40 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Post Bulletin Visual (Curcumin).png
Members Only
Business
Med City 'food as medicine' start-up boosted by Ocean Spray project
Canomiks, which moved to Rochester from Cambridge, Mass., uses genomics, bioinformatics and artificial intelligence to test the health impacts of food, supplements and skincare products.
March 12, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
The GOP gubernatorial candidates debate the issues at Rochester's Eagles Club on Thursday, March 10, 2022. From right to left, they are Scott Magie, Michelle Benson, Mike Murphy, Paul Gazelka, Kendall Qualls, Scott Jensen and Richard Stanek.
Local
GOP candidates for governor sound off on the issues in Rochester (and in their own words)
7 gubernatorial candidates attended a candidate forum in Rochester.
March 11, 2022 03:40 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle