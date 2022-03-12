Man injured after fleeing a traffic stop near Kenyon

KENYON — A 16-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries Friday, March 11, 2022, when he attempted to flee a traffic stop and collided with an unoccupied police squad car.

Officials attempted a traffic stop around 11:30 p.m. Friday on southbound Minnesota Highway 56, according to the state patrol crash report. The 2012 Subaru Legacy then fled the traffic stop, and the Minnesota State Patrol along with members of the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office began a pursuit.

After the pursuit was discontinued, the Subaru struck the unoccupied squad car parked on the shoulder of Trondheim Road.

The 16-year-old driver was taken to Mayo Health System-Cannon Falls Hospital for treatment. He wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Kenyon Police Department and North Memorial Ambulance also responded.