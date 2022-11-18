Man injured after hitting ice, sliding into ditch south of Blooming Prairie
The 81-year-old man was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin with non-life threatening injuries.
We are part of The Trust Project.
MOWER COUNTY — A Waltham, Minnesota, man was injured after his vehicle slid on ice and went into a ditch at 5:38 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.
A 2002 Ford Ranger was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 218 in Udolpho Township, south of Blooming Prairie, when it slid into the ditch, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.
The Minnesota Brewers Guild has rolled out commemorative glassware to encourage people to visit their local breweries.
Pablo Margarito Luna, 49, of Rochester, was sentenced to 112 months in federal prison as part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in the Rochester area.
Heard Around Rochester: Oronoco business temporarily shuttering; commercial real estate changing hands
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
The driver, 81-year-old Robert Donald Invalson of Waltham, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin with non-life threatening injuries.
The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Blooming Prairie Fire Department and Blooming Prairie Ambulance also responded.
Toni Kay Mangskau was recognized for her patient advocacy work.
Wendi Irlbeck helps athletes, coaches and families with nutrition. She also relates to and encourages clients by sharing personal stories and her faith.
The two 16-year-olds were transported to the hospital with stab wounds, according to Mower County Sheriff Steven Sandvik.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.