SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, November 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Man injured after hitting ice, sliding into ditch south of Blooming Prairie

The 81-year-old man was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin with non-life threatening injuries.

Blooming Prairie map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
November 18, 2022 12:52 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

MOWER COUNTY — A Waltham, Minnesota, man was injured after his vehicle slid on ice and went into a ditch at 5:38 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

A 2002 Ford Ranger was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 218 in Udolpho Township, south of Blooming Prairie, when it slid into the ditch, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Also Read
Forager Brewery
Business
Our brewery picks to mark Minnesota 'Pint Day'
The Minnesota Brewers Guild has rolled out commemorative glassware to encourage people to visit their local breweries.
November 18, 2022 12:47 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Rochester man sentenced to over 9 years in federal drug case
Pablo Margarito Luna, 49, of Rochester, was sentenced to 112 months in federal prison as part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in the Rochester area.
November 18, 2022 12:29 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Business
Heard Around Rochester: Oronoco business temporarily shuttering; commercial real estate changing hands
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
November 18, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

The driver, 81-year-old Robert Donald Invalson of Waltham, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin with non-life threatening injuries.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Blooming Prairie Fire Department and Blooming Prairie Ambulance also responded.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYBLOOMING PRAIRIEAUSTIN
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
toni mangskau
Local
Rochester resident receives award from National Patient Advocate Foundation
Toni Kay Mangskau was recognized for her patient advocacy work.
November 18, 2022 12:36 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
wendi irlbeck.jpg
Sports
Stewartville grad Irlbeck helping athletes across the country with nutrition
Wendi Irlbeck helps athletes, coaches and families with nutrition. She also relates to and encourages clients by sharing personal stories and her faith.
November 18, 2022 11:50 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Lyle map.png
Local
Two teenagers injured during assault Wednesday in Lyle
The two 16-year-olds were transported to the hospital with stab wounds, according to Mower County Sheriff Steven Sandvik.
November 18, 2022 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: November 13-19, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
November 18, 2022 11:36 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports