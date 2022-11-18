Man injured after hitting ice, sliding into ditch south of Blooming Prairie

MOWER COUNTY — A Waltham, Minnesota, man was injured after his vehicle slid on ice and went into a ditch at 5:38 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

A 2002 Ford Ranger was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 218 in Udolpho Township, south of Blooming Prairie, when it slid into the ditch, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, 81-year-old Robert Donald Invalson of Waltham, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin with non-life threatening injuries.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Blooming Prairie Fire Department and Blooming Prairie Ambulance also responded.

