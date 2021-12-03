SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Man injured after two-vehicle collision on Broadway Avenue sends car off 20-foot drop

The two vehicles were heading north on Broadway when a black car tried "jetting" across the eastbound lanes of traffic and was T-boned by a van, sending the car through the railing and off a 20-foot retaining wall, said Rochester Police Sergeant Jeff Sobczak.

120321-RETAINING-WALL-CRASH-1009345.jpg
Rochester police and firefighters respond to a two-vehicle crash where one of the vehicles was sent over a retaining wall Friday afternoon, Dec. 3, 2021, on the 1600 block of South Broadway Avenue in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
December 03, 2021 02:47 PM
One man was injured and left unresponsive after a two-vehicle collision in the 1600 block of Broadway Ave. South sent his car off a 20-foot retaining wall.

The two vehicles were heading north on Broadway when a black car tried "jetting" across the eastbound lanes of traffic and was T-boned by a van, sending the car through a railing and off a 20-foot retaining wall, said Rochester Police Sergeant Jeff Sobczak.

The van crashed into a light pole as a result, but the driver was not injured.

The driver was the only person in the car. Sobczak said he was unsure of the extent of the man's injuries, but he was "completely unresponsive." He was taken by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

Sobczak said once medical personnel started working on the man, "he started twitching and moving." Sobczak said the man was wearing a seat belt.

The Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to the incident.

120321-RETAINING-WALL-CRASH-9271.jpg
1/3: Rochester police and firefighters and Mayo Clinic Ambulance respond to a two-vehicle crash where one of the vehicles was sent over a retaining wall Friday afternoon, Dec. 3, 2021, on the 1600 block of South Broadway Avenue in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
120321-RETAINING-WALL-CRASH-9256.jpg
2/3: Rochester police and firefighters and Mayo Clinic Ambulance respond to a two-vehicle crash where one of the vehicles was sent over a retaining wall Friday afternoon, Dec. 3, 2021, on the 1600 block of South Broadway Avenue in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
120321-RETAINING-WALL-CRASH-9265.jpg
3/3: Rochester police and firefighters and Mayo Clinic Ambulance respond to a two-vehicle crash where one of the vehicles was sent over a retaining wall Friday afternoon, Dec. 3, 2021, on the 1600 block of South Broadway Avenue in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

