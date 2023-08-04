Man injured in crash with dump truck in Eitzen, Minn.

EITZEN, Minn. — An Iowa man was injured in a crash Thursday evening, Aug. 3, 2023, in Eitzen.

A 1999 Mack 600 dump truck was traveling north on Minnesota Highway 76 when it collided with a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling west on Main Street, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The Jeep driver, 67-year-old Paul Matthew Burgess of New Albin, Iowa, had non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Gunderson Lutheran in La Crosse, according to the report.

The dump truck driver, 71-year-old Duane Arthur Beckman of Caledonia, was not injured.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Caledonia Ambulance and Eitzen Fire Department also responded to the scene.