Man injured in crash with dump truck in Eitzen, Minn.

The Jeep driver, 67-year-old Paul Matthew Burgess of New Albin, Iowa, had non-life threatening injuries.

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Today at 7:50 AM

EITZEN, Minn. — An Iowa man was injured in a crash Thursday evening, Aug. 3, 2023, in Eitzen.

A 1999 Mack 600 dump truck was traveling north on Minnesota Highway 76 when it collided with a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling west on Main Street, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The Jeep driver, 67-year-old Paul Matthew Burgess of New Albin, Iowa, had non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Gunderson Lutheran in La Crosse, according to the report.

The dump truck driver, 71-year-old Duane Arthur Beckman of Caledonia, was not injured.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Caledonia Ambulance and Eitzen Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
