News Local

Man injured in Highway 218 crash north of Austin on Friday

The driver, 63-year-old Donald Joseph Ginder of Marshall, Minnesota, had non-life threatening injuries.

Austin map.png
By Andrew Link
Today at 8:19 PM

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A Minnesota man was injured in a single-vehicle crash north of Austin on Friday evening, Aug. 4, 2023.

A 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling south on U.S. Highway 218 near 255th Street when it left the roadway and crashed into the west ditch, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, 63-year-old Donald Joseph Ginder of Marshall, Minnesota, had non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin, according to the report.

The road condition was reported as wet at the time.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to the scene.

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
