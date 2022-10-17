Man injured in Rochester Sunday night fire

ROCHESTER — A 74-year-old man was injured following a Rochester house fire on the 1600 block of Eighth Avenue Southeast around 8:48 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.

A Rochester Police Department officer who arrived first on the scene located the man and a neighbor inside the burning residence. The neighbor and the officer convinced the man to leave the home.

The Rochester Fire Department saw fire coming from the roof and the rear side of the house, according to a news release from the department.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and the man was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to the Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

The fire appears to have started in the kitchen, and the homeowner had attempted to put it out himself, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The amount of damage is still being estimated and the fire is under investigation.