News Local

Man injured in Zumbrota crash Thursday morning

The man was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

Zumbrota map.png
Today at 7:29 PM

MINNEOLA TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A man was injured in a collision on U.S. Highway 52 near Zumbrota on Thursday morning, June 1, 2023.

A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on 165th Avenue and a 2023 Ford Edge was traveling south on Highway 52 when the two vehicles collided in the intersection, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The Ford driver, 71-year-old Robert Gerard Obermeier of Chesterfield, Missouri, had non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

The Chevrolet driver, 74-year-old Jerrold Craig Lexvold of Zumbrota, was uninjured in the crash, according to the report.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Zumbrota Police Department and Zumbrota Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in feature reporting as well as enhancing online articles. Readers can reach Rebecca at 507-285-7681 or rmitchell@postbulletin.com.
