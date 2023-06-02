Man injured in Zumbrota crash Thursday morning

MINNEOLA TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A man was injured in a collision on U.S. Highway 52 near Zumbrota on Thursday morning, June 1, 2023.

A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on 165th Avenue and a 2023 Ford Edge was traveling south on Highway 52 when the two vehicles collided in the intersection, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The Ford driver, 71-year-old Robert Gerard Obermeier of Chesterfield, Missouri, had non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

The Chevrolet driver, 74-year-old Jerrold Craig Lexvold of Zumbrota, was uninjured in the crash, according to the report.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Zumbrota Police Department and Zumbrota Fire Department also responded to the scene.