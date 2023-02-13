Man involved in Rochester police shooting where he rammed cop cars arrested in Iowa

NORTHWOOD, IA — A 39-year-old man accused of fleeing law enforcement in front of a Planet Fitness late last year was apprehended in Iowa on Friday Feb. 10, 2023.

Jesse James Johnson is accused of backing into the vehicles of law enforcement officers during an attempted arrest by the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Dec. 14, 2022 .

The Olmsted County Attorney's Office declined to charge a deputy who fired his weapon during the incident, calling the deputy's use of force reasonable.

"He's definitely one of those prolific offenders that needs to be taken off the streets," Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Tim Parkin said.

The Sheriff's Office was attempting to arrest Johnson on a warrant for failing to appear at a court hearing for a felony assault case.

The charges listed for Johnson list several driving offenses, theft and eluding police. The arresting agency is listed as the Iowa State Patrol. The ISP did not immediately respond to a request from the Post Bulletin for more information.

Johnson is currently listed as in custody in the Worth County (Iowa) Jail.

Parkin said his agency is working on getting someone in contact with the Worth County Sheriff's Office.

It's currently unknown when Johnson will head back to Minnesota, according to Worth County Sheriff Dan Frank, who wrote in an email that he still has to face charges in Iowa and there is an extradition process Johnson may go through.

The WCSO also does not talk about transports as a safety concern for transport officers, Frank wrote.