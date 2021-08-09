Man killed, two people seriously injured in Winona County head-on crash

WINONA -- A Winona man has died of injuries he suffered Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Hillsdale Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called about 2:45 p.m. to U.S. Highway 14 at Seminary Drive for a report of a head-on crash. A 2001 Chevy Impala westbound on Highway 14 at Seminary Drive and a 1994 Ford pickup eastbound at Seminary Drive collided head on, according to the Minnesota State Patrol incident report.

Christ George Brown, 58, was killed in the crash. Brown, who law enforcement said was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis., where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Chevy, 55-year-old Laura Renee Brown, of Winona, suffered life threatening injuries. Laura Brown, who law enforcement said was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for her injuries.

The 18-year-old driver of the pickup, identified as Eric Arthur Wittlief, of Oronoco, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. The patrol's report says Wittlief was not wearing a seat belt and no airbag deployed in his vehicle.

Multiple agencies assisted the State Patrol in its response, including Winona police, fire, ambulance and emergency management as well as the Winona County Sheriff's Office, Lewiston Fire Department and Goodview Police Department.

The crash, which the patrol notes occurred on a wet road, caused a closure of Highway 14 in the area of Stockton Hill, as emergency responders were on scene.